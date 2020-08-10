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Getting high (Above the Influence)
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66 views • August 10, 2020
A gut wrenching story of four youths set out to change the world of competitive outdoor tennis. Forever.
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Featuring:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Nik Kazoura
Andrew Delman
Camera work by Michael Kostelnik
Music: Andy Slatter - "French Guitar Jazz"
http://audiojungle.net/item/french-guitar-jazz/13832
More music by Andy Slatter
http://audiojungle.net/user/AndySlatter
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Featuring:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Nik Kazoura
Andrew Delman
Camera work by Michael Kostelnik
Music: Andy Slatter - "French Guitar Jazz"
http://audiojungle.net/item/french-guitar-jazz/13832
More music by Andy Slatter
http://audiojungle.net/user/AndySlatter
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