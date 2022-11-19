Midterms catch Republicans off guard as Democrats perfect the process of election engineering

Midterms catch Republicans off guard as Democrats
republicans were caught completely unprepared for the 2022 midterms. While Democrats were able to fine tune their strategy of turning in votes days and weeks after the election. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.