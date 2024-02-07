Russian servicemen Ensure Safe Conduct of next Rotation of IAEA Mission Observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - which has been shelled again

Russian servicemen ensure safe conduct of next rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye NPP

A ceasefire regime was declared along the route from the observers' designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near Kamenskoye - and was strictly observed by Russian servicemen.

While inspecting the road in the areas of the crossing, Russian servicemen found unexploded ordnance left as a result of new systematic shelling from the Ukrainian side in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station.

Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission observers and their delivery to the plant.

This is the fourth visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. As part of the programme of the visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station, Grossi visited the start-up boiler house, got acquainted with the reserve transformers and the machine room of the fouth reactor.

The IAEA mission includes four inspectors, their task is to monitor and assess the safety condition of the Zaporozhye NPP. The experts have been present at Zaporozhye NPP since 1 September 2022.