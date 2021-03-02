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It’s Gene Therapy, Not a Vaccine with Dr. David Martin
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472 views • March 02, 2021
Dr. David Martin, founder and chairman of M-CAM Inc, challenges our presuppositions about the new mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.
Quoting the pharmaceutical companies themselves, David suggests that these are not vaccines, but, in actuality, gene therapy.
He explains what the vaccines may do to us, what they are promising they can do for us, and how to distinguish the difference.
Quoting the pharmaceutical companies themselves, David suggests that these are not vaccines, but, in actuality, gene therapy.
He explains what the vaccines may do to us, what they are promising they can do for us, and how to distinguish the difference.
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