Sons of God or Child of Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Term “Sons of God” Applies to very few?
Sone of God “Bene Elohim” appears 5 times in the old testament, Gen. 6, three times in Job and one time in Daniel.
And in all 5 instances it always refers to Angels.
Adam also was a Son of God as he was a direct creation of God.
All Humans are sons and daughters of Adam and Eve. But something happened at the cross and changed all that?
John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
When You become “Born Again” You are adopted or placed back into the family of God.