Sons of God or Child of Satan
pastorbobncc
42 followers
21 views • 1 day ago

The Term “Sons of God” Applies to very few?


Sone of God “Bene Elohim” appears 5 times in the old testament, Gen. 6, three times in Job and one time in Daniel.


And in all 5 instances it always refers to Angels.


Adam also was a Son of God as he was a direct creation of God.


All Humans are sons and daughters of Adam and Eve. But something happened at the cross and changed all that?


John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:


When You become “Born Again” You are adopted or placed back into the family of God.


Keywords
