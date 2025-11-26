Sons of God or Child of Satan

The Term “Sons of God” Applies to very few?





Sone of God “Bene Elohim” appears 5 times in the old testament, Gen. 6, three times in Job and one time in Daniel.





And in all 5 instances it always refers to Angels.





Adam also was a Son of God as he was a direct creation of God.





All Humans are sons and daughters of Adam and Eve. But something happened at the cross and changed all that?





John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:





When You become “Born Again” You are adopted or placed back into the family of God.



