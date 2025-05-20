Ep. 1838: Technopopulism, Israel's Food Aid + Killing the Birds & Bees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:
* Technopopulism’s Trojan Horse: How the Dark Enlightenment Hijacked the Populist Movement
https://www.technocracy.news/technopopulisms-trojan-horse-how-the-dark-enlightenment-hijacked-the-populist-movement/
* Israel Proposes Gaza Aid Distribution Tied to Biometric Facial Recognition
https://reclaimthenet.org/israel-proposes-gaza-aid-distribution-tied-to-biometric-facial-recognition
* Our Ultra-Toxic Society Is Killing The Birds And The Bees
https://endoftheamericandream.com/our-ultra-toxic-society-is-killing-the-birds-and-the-bees/
Contact, [email protected]
#Populism #Gaza #Depopulation #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance