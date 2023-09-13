Urgent & Important Report On The "Black Sky Event" - Grid Down Simulation That Could Become Real

Paul Preston and Dave Hodges give an important and urgent report on the Black Sky event which is a simulated event for a world wide grid down situation which is scheduled to take place on September 14th, 2023. However, this simulated grid down event could possibly go live or rather become a real world wide grid down event where all electric power is shut down for about two hours. If a real grid down event actually happens, will they be able to get the grid up and running again in two hours?

In this video report there is mentioning about a second grid down event on September 23 which amazingly and hard to believe is supposed to last for about 2 months or more. This is insane but then we all need to understand we are in a war with evil globalists that are now very desperate and will do anything to accomplish their goal of total control of all peoples. Listening to this important report will help you better understand what is going on and the type of war we are all in and that we are all susceptible to an attack. Examples are the fires in Paradise, California and the Oroville Dam situation in California where there was a risk of over 2 million people being killed by a flood from a broken dam that fortunately did not break due to the smart and quick actions of the sheriff. Then there's the recent example of the fires in Lahaina, Maui in Hawaii. Both of these fires are not natural but they are definitely intentional and were accomplished by high tech weapons, also known as DEW's or Directed Energy Weapons. There is plenty of evidence of this and hopefully I will be posting a video on DEW's in the near future.

This video begins with a short audio description followed by a short introduction to the Black Sky event to be conducted by the EIS Council for Earth Ex. Then this is followed by a discussion with Paul Preston and Dave Hodges where they get into the nitty gritty of the Black Sky event information and other related information.

Please share this urgent video report especially since a real grid down could take place on September 14th, 2023.

You can share this video by using this short link here. ---> https://bit.ly/black-sky-event





