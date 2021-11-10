Injection of CCP Virus Vaccine for Children Is No Different From Historical Child Sacrifice

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10/30/2021 Dr. Zelenko: This is a war. This is World War III. 204 countries, all faced with the same enemy. It’s also a race against time, which is basically the drive for global enslavement versus the awakening of people’s consciousness to what’s going on. Now with the vaccines for children, we need to realize that injecting into children a poison death liquid that has a 100 times more kill ratio than the actual virus they’re trying to protect is exactly the same as the child sacrifice described in history and the bible. It’s just under the cover of a virus story of using fear.