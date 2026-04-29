We have a GREAT show this Thursday on “The HighWire.”

Del is just back from Washington DC and the People vs. Poison rally at the Supreme Court, and he is calling it one of the most significant moments he has ever been part of. He will break down why Monday was a line in the sand and what comes next in the fight against pesticide liability protection for Bayer Monsanto.





Then, Ford just filed patents that will make your jaw drop. Your own car reporting you to the police and potentially driving you to jail is no longer science fiction, and Del has the details.





Plus, Del sits down in studio with functional medicine doctor Ann Shippy, author of The Preconception Revolution. In an era where fertility is in crisis, she is optimizing conception for men and women and making the case that our genes are not our destiny. If you or someone you love is trying to have a baby in the modern world, this conversation is for you.





Make sure you tune in tomorrow for all of this, and more!





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 April 30, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH