In Quick Succession: America in Turmoil Part 2 - Destabilization & Media Fear Campaign in America

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).



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Today's word: America faces a militarized police- deliberate actions from an unseen hand as a particular source works to stir up fear and unrest in the population until the police have to come out as a VISIBLE PRESENCE. There will be deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through 'scare packages' and the cities will be unsafe. First comes a fear campaign, then the police and, then, the MEDIA FLOOD. High repetition of negative news will stress the nation out. Unlawful search and seizure, constitutional abuses are coming. Be warned.



Full prophetic word can be seen on the blog:



https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-2-july-16-2019/



HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.



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