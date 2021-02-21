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Transcendent Experiences can Guide us to Heights we Previously Didn't Know Possible Human Potential
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20 views • February 21, 2021
The Value of transcendent experiences is not just the bliss of the moment, but that they act as the continued north star which will guide your actions, and break the pattern of normal human every day experience by demonstrating to you what you are capable of, and the joy and the love that he exists out there.
#presence #transcendent #truepeace
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#presence #transcendent #truepeace
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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