Top Expert on Colloidal, Ionic and Nano Particle Silver

In this episode of the Celestial Report, Celeste Interviews Dr. Keith Moeller. Dr Keith Moeller has spent nearly half his life dedicated to the study and development of silver in the medical industry. Dr. Moeller has a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine, is an author on the subject of medicinal silver and it’s uses, and has been a guest speaker at top organizations including the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and other Medical Conventions.





Dr. Keith Moeller - SilverCeuticals

https://silverceuticals.com/