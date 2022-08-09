Foreign Companies are Withdrawing from Communist China to Reshape Global Supply Chains

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https://gnews.org/post/p15s736d7
According to media reports on August 4th, it is noticed that many European and South Korean enterprises are gradually withdrawing from Communist China. The report says that the strict lockdown and restrictive measures imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to the pandemic, along with the crisis in the real estate market, the decline in foreign investment, and a sharp rise in unemployment, have all contributed to the economic slowdown in Communist China