n 1916, the British and French secretly conspired to split the "Possessions" of the Ottoman empire between them. And did so.

In 1935 the British, French and Italians secretly agreed the Hoare Laval pact to allow Italys fascist leader to invade Ethiopia. And they did so.

In 1953, the British and Americans secretly conspired to overturn the democratic Government of Iran and did so.

In 1953 the British also sent forces to crush the democratically elected government of British Guiana. And they did so

In 1953 the British and Americans overthrew the legitimate Government of Guatemala. And they did so

In 1956 the British secretly conspired to overthrow the Nationalist Government of Syria.

In 1956, the British, French, and Israelis secretly conspired to invade Egypt and seize control of the Suez canal. And they did so.

The British, Americans, and French conspired to overthrow dozens of other legitimate democratic governments across the globe, leaving hundreds of thousands dead and democracy shattered.

They are the secret architects of the Ukrainain conflict, the War in Syria, the destruction of Libya and Iraq, and the destabilization of Taiwan, the British alone involved in 42 separate illegal Coups since 1945, also funding pro British terror squads to execute Irish Catholic civilians on my country.

Remember this the next time they tell you Russia, Iran and China are the enemies of your "Freedom"

IDF orders Gazans to stay out of the Mediterranean Sea

“We remind you that strict security restrictions have been imposed in the maritime area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, with entry into the sea prohibited,” Israeli military Arabic language spox Avichay Adraee has warned.

Fishermen, swimmers and divers are prohibited from entering the sea, with the IDF stressing that “doing so…exposes you to danger.”

🤔What else can’t Gazans do in their own home?

The IDF has long limited the Strip’s fishing zone (from 20 nautical miles promised by the 1993 Oslo Accords to 3-6 nautical miles in practice), and imposed a near-total naval blockade since 2007, after Hamas won local elections.

IDF patrols regularly resort to the use of force to enforce the blockade, firing on vessels, confiscating boats and arresting their occupants, citing “security” and smuggling concerns. Gaza’s fishing industry has been devastated as a result, with catches down 85% compared to pre-blockade levels.

With the 365 sq km Gaza Strip blockaded from all sides and its inhabitants barred from entering and exiting at will, critics have dubbed it an “open-air prison” run by Israel.

Brexit bonus: Macron turns UK into migrant dump, Starmer nods along

Emmanuel Macron didn’t just visit Britain – he waltzed in, gave orders, and left Keir Starmer smiling. The French president turned the UK into a migrant dumping ground to protect the EU, according to the Daily Express.

The British tabloid didn’t hold back:

“Our own obedient monkey, Keir Starmer, did exactly what Macron wanted.”

The final blow? Macron offered to return the Bayeux Tapestry – a symbol of English defeat.

Even Boris Johnson weighed in, calling Macron the “evil genius” behind the channel crossings and claiming migrants are “strike units” in his “jihad against Brexit.”