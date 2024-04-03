🤡 Jack Smith Issues Veiled Threat to Judge Cannon re: Jury Instructions

New York Post | Jack Smith Issues Veiled Threat to Judge Cannon Over Her Jury Instructions in Trump Classified Docs Case. Special counsel accuses Trump classified docs case judge of ‘fundamentally flawed’ juror request. Special counsel Jack Smith accused a federal judge late Tuesday of making a “fundamentally flawed” request regarding jury instructions as part of former President Donald Trump’s pending trial for hoarding classified documents in Florida. New York Post Reporter Josh Christenson shares this story.





Smith said US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s request for jury instructions rested on a faulty “legal premise” regarding “the possession and storage of classified information” and will “distort” the trial if allowed to stand, according to his court filing in the Southern District of Florida.





Cannon’s request asked for both Smith’s office and Trump’s attorneys to either assume in jury instructions that the former president could declassify any of the files or accept that the jurors must determine which documents were presidential and which were personal.





