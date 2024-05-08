The giant tumor was about to swallow his face, and he endured ridicule from everyone

Pitiful Animal





May 6, 2024





The local children treated Brady like a doll, they threw stones at his frail body.

Those everyday actions covered him with endless bruises

Eventually leading to a giant tumor that seemed to be swallowing his face.

Every day, he roamed the streets enduring ridicule from everyone.

At that time, the tumor had begun to metastasize into the eye socket, so his vision was narrowed.

From past experience, I would have assumed that he was too weak to be anesthetized for such a long surgery.

He would need intensive therapy and treatment to regain his strength.

Brady was in good spirits. He was no longer hungry, cold and alone.

He ate with his right mouth and his appetite was great.

This boy really wanted to live.

He was full of energy and was constantly wagging his tail.

The day before, he went to the doctor and had a blood test.

Sadly, the tumor on his face was suspected to be cancerous because it was hard and quite large about 10-12 cm

He was also severely malnourished.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGEIH2W7Ww8