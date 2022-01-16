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Scientists Admit Something Unbelievable! WHY Is Nobody Talking About This? [16.01.2022]
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220 views • January 16, 2022
Nick Bostrom is a Swedish-born philosopher with a background in theoretical physics, computational neuroscience, logic, and artificial intelligence, as well as philosophy. He is a Professor at Oxford University, where he heads the Future of Humanity Institute as its founding director. He is known for his work on existential risk, the anthropic principle, human enhancement ethics, superintelligence risks, and the reversal test
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nick+bostrom&;t=h_&ia=web
The simulation hypothesis is a proposal regarding the nature of existence which posits that all of existence is an artificial simulation, such as a computer simulation. Some versions rely on the development of a simulated reality, a proposed technology that would be able to convince its inhabitants that the simulation was "real".
The simulation hypothesis bears a close resemblance to various other skeptical scenarios from throughout the history of philosophy. The hypothesis was popularized in its current form by Nick Bostrom. The suggestion that such a hypothesis is compatible with all human perceptual experiences is thought to have significant epistemological consequences in the form of philosophical skepticism. Versions of the hypothesis have also been featured in science fiction, appearing as a central plot device in many stories and films. The hypothesis popularized by Bostrom is very disputed, with, for example, theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, who called it pseudoscience and cosmologist George F. R. Ellis, who stated that "the hypothesis is totally impracticable from a technical viewpoint" and that "protagonists seem to have confused science fiction with science. Late night pub discussion is not a viable theory." A bigger proposal that builds on this idea is that Earth could be the end of a long stack of simulations.
Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only astronomical object known to harbor life. About 71% of the Earth's surface is made up of water. The ocean covers most of that area, dwarfing other saltwater and freshwater bodies like lakes and rivers. The remaining 29% of Earth's surface is land, consisting of continents and islands. Much of Earth's polar regions is covered in ice. Earth's outer layer is divided into several rigid tectonic plates that migrate across the surface over many millions of years, driven by a convective mantle. Earth's interior remains active with a solid iron inner core and a liquid outer core that generates Earth's magnetic field.
Earth's atmosphere consists mostly of nitrogen and oxygen. More solar energy is received by tropical regions than polar regions and is redistributed by atmospheric and ocean circulation. Greenhouse gases also play an important role in regulating the surface temperature. A region's climate is not only determined by latitude, but also by elevation and proximity to moderating oceans, among other factors. Severe weather, such as tropical cyclones, thunderstorms, and heatwaves, occurs in most areas and greatly impacts life.
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 38 links) - How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - 'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 37) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 38) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
37,697 views Jan 15, 2022
Anonymous Official
3.56M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ef1L8wFWjAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA071Pllf2wk-B8Rkwt47bQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nick+bostrom&;t=h_&ia=web
The simulation hypothesis is a proposal regarding the nature of existence which posits that all of existence is an artificial simulation, such as a computer simulation. Some versions rely on the development of a simulated reality, a proposed technology that would be able to convince its inhabitants that the simulation was "real".
The simulation hypothesis bears a close resemblance to various other skeptical scenarios from throughout the history of philosophy. The hypothesis was popularized in its current form by Nick Bostrom. The suggestion that such a hypothesis is compatible with all human perceptual experiences is thought to have significant epistemological consequences in the form of philosophical skepticism. Versions of the hypothesis have also been featured in science fiction, appearing as a central plot device in many stories and films. The hypothesis popularized by Bostrom is very disputed, with, for example, theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, who called it pseudoscience and cosmologist George F. R. Ellis, who stated that "the hypothesis is totally impracticable from a technical viewpoint" and that "protagonists seem to have confused science fiction with science. Late night pub discussion is not a viable theory." A bigger proposal that builds on this idea is that Earth could be the end of a long stack of simulations.
Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only astronomical object known to harbor life. About 71% of the Earth's surface is made up of water. The ocean covers most of that area, dwarfing other saltwater and freshwater bodies like lakes and rivers. The remaining 29% of Earth's surface is land, consisting of continents and islands. Much of Earth's polar regions is covered in ice. Earth's outer layer is divided into several rigid tectonic plates that migrate across the surface over many millions of years, driven by a convective mantle. Earth's interior remains active with a solid iron inner core and a liquid outer core that generates Earth's magnetic field.
Earth's atmosphere consists mostly of nitrogen and oxygen. More solar energy is received by tropical regions than polar regions and is redistributed by atmospheric and ocean circulation. Greenhouse gases also play an important role in regulating the surface temperature. A region's climate is not only determined by latitude, but also by elevation and proximity to moderating oceans, among other factors. Severe weather, such as tropical cyclones, thunderstorms, and heatwaves, occurs in most areas and greatly impacts life.
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 38 links) - How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - 'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 37) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 38) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
37,697 views Jan 15, 2022
Anonymous Official
3.56M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ef1L8wFWjAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA071Pllf2wk-B8Rkwt47bQ
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