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This Guy Calling People Out On The Bullshit of Maskwankery [18.12.2021]
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51 views • December 19, 2021
We won two world wars only to surrender ourselves to the dictates of globalists and our piss weak CORRUPT politicians of ALL political parties.
He grew sone and let people have it, others should do the same.
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/30431
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
He grew sone and let people have it, others should do the same.
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/30431
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
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