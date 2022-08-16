Titan Survival SurvivorCord XT is +P Paracord

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Noted Features are that within the core are:A Kevlar strand 110 pounds
(the standard version features a utility wire…that can be used as a HAM antenna, definitely going this route next time)
25 lb braided fishing line
Waterproof waxed jute tinder for starting fires
AmbGun Paracord
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-edc/paracord
Chrome Kursk TR (bike shoes)
https://youtu.be/DTCi2sMwxJo