💥 Matt Gaetz has been denied request to interview Peter Navarro in prison.
BREAKING: I was informed today by the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons that my request to interview Peter Navarro would be denied. And her reason is that Peter Navarro is “too notorious” to be interviewed by a member of Congress!


John Gotti was interviewed in prison. The QAnon Shaman was interviewed in prison. Director Peters HERSELF brought NBC News THROUGH PRISONS to showcase the work of corrections that’s being done!


This only vindicates the claim made by Peter Navarro that he is being held as a political prisoner.


https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1787632541828092199

Keywords
matt gaetzpeter navarrointerview request denied

