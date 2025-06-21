© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pant Equals Dhoni’s Record with Insane Century at Headingley 💥 | BBC Cricket Update
BBC Cricket brings you the moment Rishabh Pant lit up Headingley with a breathtaking century! Scoring 124 in pure Pant style, he now equals MS Dhoni's record for most hundreds by an Indian keeper. Watch how England's bowlers struggled as India surged past 350 with Gill and Pant leading the charge.
