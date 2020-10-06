Lying, Spinning Fake News - Hillary Lost Get Over it

The Top 10 Lies About President Trump’s Response to the CoronavirusIt’s troubling to see how quickly disinformation about the government’s response to the coronavirus has spread. Democrats and the mainstream media have willingly spread false information in the hopes of damaging Trump politically before the election in November. Many of these lies were quickly debunked, but that hasn’t stopped the false information from being repeated over and over. The left hopes these lies will continue to spread, but so far it doesn’t seem to be working since Trump’s approval numbers for his handling of the pandemic have gone up. But that doesn’t mean the left will give up their disinformation campaign.The lying about Donald Trump is now completely out of controlAnti-Trump liberals (i.e., Democrats and the media) just have to find something — anything — wrong with the president, even if it means making it up.The perpetually not-President Hillary Clinton on Monday shared a side-by-side photo of the White House, one lit up in a rainbow spectrum from 2015, when Barack Obama was in office, and the other appearing almost in pitch black with no lighting. “Elections matter,” tweeted Clinton.The media just can't stop lying about TrumpPresident Trump’s half hour, impromptu interview on "Fox & Friends" last Friday sent the media’s fact checkers into overdrive this weekend. Everyone from PolitiFact to The New York Times to virtually all the Sunday morning national talk shows piled on, calling Trump a liar.50+ Questions No Reporter Dares Ask Joe Biden And His CampaignWhen Biden actually agrees to an interview or offers to take questions, most reporters simply ask leading, softball questions or merely state something for Biden to nod in agreement with.Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden doesn’t face the same scrutiny the media applies to President Trump. Whether it is due to gaffes, his inability to complete some sentences, or lack of knowledge on a subject, Biden has proven that interviews are not for him and the media has covered accordingly.Hillary Clinton Screaming Obscenities and Throwing Objects in Election Night MeltdownThe mystery of Hillary Clinton, milk-carton missing on election night, appears solved.A Tuesday of catharsis for Donald Trump voters turned into an evening of rage for Hillary Clinton. The Democratic presidential nominee, anticipating the postelection reaction of many of her supporters, began shouting profanities, banging tables, and turning objects not nailed down into projectiles.“Sources have told The American Spectator that on Tuesday night, after Hillary realized she had lost, she went into a rage,” R. Emmett Tyrrell reports. “Secret Service officers told at least one source that she began yelling, screaming obscenities, and pounding furniture. She picked up objects and threw them at attendants and staff. She was in an uncontrollable rage.”Trump’s victory another example of how Electoral College wins are bigger than popular vote onesFor the fifth time in U.S. history, and the second time this century, a presidential candidate has won the White House while losing the popular vote.In this week’s Electoral College balloting, Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227, with five Democratic and two Republican “faithless electors” voting for other people. That result was despite the fact that Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more popular votes than Trump in November’s election, according to Pew Research Center’s tabulation of state election results. Our tally shows Clinton won 65.8 million votes (48.25%) to almost 63 million (46.15%) for Trump, with minor-party and independent candidates taking the rest.