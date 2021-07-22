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US Senator Says 84% Of New COVID Cases Are Those That Are Fully Vaccinated
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604 views • July 22, 2021
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson claimed on Fox Business that he had seen info out of Israel that 84% of New COVID cases are from the fully vaccinated population.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9a94a4641590721b21ba9
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9a94a4641590721b21ba9
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