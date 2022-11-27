The World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty Will Control Us All | Redacted With Clayton Morris

MIRRORED
Redacted
Nov 25, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCozSubmM5A
The World Health Organization has released a draft of its pandemic preparedness plan and the plan is to scoop up a whole lot of power. From you and your country! We go over the pieces that are most concerning of this draft document that we hope makes its way into the recycle bin!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.