The World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty Will Control Us All | Redacted With Clayton Morris
147 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Sunday |

MIRRORED

Redacted

Nov 25, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCozSubmM5A

The World Health Organization has released a draft of its pandemic preparedness plan and the plan is to scoop up a whole lot of power. From you and your country! We go over the pieces that are most concerning of this draft document that we hope makes its way into the recycle bin!


vaccinecontrolgovernmentnew world orderwhoagendadepopulationeugenicscovid 19great resetpandemic emergency

