Strait of Hormuz: The Man-Made Famine Threatening Billions by 2027

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- Middle East conflict closing Strait of Hormuz threatens global fertilizer supplies, risking widespread famine worldwide.
- Natural gas shortages disrupt Haber-Bosch fertilizer production, undermining agriculture supporting billions of people globally today.
- Fertilizer export bans and damaged infrastructure doubled urea prices, worsening fragile international food supply chains.
- Declining fertilizer availability could drastically reduce crop yields, causing shortages, bankruptcies, and rising hunger everywhere.
- Article urges self-reliance through food production, energy backups, savings, and reduced dependence on globalized systems.
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