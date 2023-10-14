Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/cdc-director-fact-checked-on-myocarditis/

Soft-spoken CDC Director Mandy Cohen has taken to posting regularly on social media, making claims that are often hard to back with peer-reviewed science. Well this time she went too far for Jefferey Jaxen and Del Bigtree, compelling Del to demonstrate just how far off she was on a recent claim she made about the risks of myocarditis in the unvaccinated, versus the vaccinated. Del demonstrates!

