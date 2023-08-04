Hey Libs: FA & FO

The New Rules Are In Effect
* The constitutional republic as we know it died.
* Lib ‘progressives’ killed it.
* We have moved toward a police state that they want and we didn’t ask for.
* Why does the gubment target Trump every time [Bidan] corruption is exposed?
* Let’s find out!
• READ: The Unprecedented Jack Smith
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html
