Hey Libs: FA & FO

The New Rules Are In Effect

* The constitutional republic as we know it died.

* Lib ‘progressives’ killed it.

* We have moved toward a police state that they want and we didn’t ask for.

* Why does the gubment target Trump every time [Bidan] corruption is exposed?

* Let’s find out!





• READ: The Unprecedented Jack Smith





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html

