Hey Libs: FA & FO
channel image
Son of the Republic
513 Subscribers
75 views
Published 21 hours ago

The New Rules Are In Effect

* The constitutional republic as we know it died.

* Lib ‘progressives’ killed it.

* We have moved toward a police state that they want and we didn’t ask for.

* Why does the gubment target Trump every time [Bidan] corruption is exposed?

* Let’s find out!


• READ: The Unprecedented Jack Smith


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html

Keywords
libertyactivismdeep statepolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginodue processliberalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismrebellionleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismconstitutional republicauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismwokeismfafo

