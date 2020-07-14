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EP 2016 - 6PM REPORT: FBI Captured Russians Accepting Nuclear Kickbacks During Obama Years
The Pete Santilli Show
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15 views • July 14, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links   
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EP 2016 - 6PM REPORT: FBI Captured Russians Accepting Nuclear Kickbacks During Obama Years
First excerpts from ‘Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties’ by John Solomon and Seamus Bruner. These excerpts come from Chapter 6, ‘Putin and the Pastor: A Nuclear Bribery Plot Exposed:   Doug Campbell appeared to friends, family, and Florida colleagues as a globetrotting business consultant who successfully dabbled in agriculture products, nuclear fuel, and other commodities. Never one to settle down, he seemed every inch the model of an ambitious corporate climber, married to his job by day and to his church life on weekends. But the silver-haired businessman harbored a secret for more than three decades that even his closest friends did not detect: His frequent international travels were cover for work as an operative for the United States government.  EP 2016 – 6PM REPORT: FBI Captured Russians Accepting Nuclear Kickbacks During Obama Years – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/wCEs30qY9VA 
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