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MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2016 - 6PM REPORT: FBI Captured Russians Accepting Nuclear Kickbacks During Obama Years
First excerpts from ‘Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties’ by John Solomon and Seamus Bruner. These excerpts come from Chapter 6, ‘Putin and the Pastor: A Nuclear Bribery Plot Exposed: Doug Campbell appeared to friends, family, and Florida colleagues as a globetrotting business consultant who successfully dabbled in agriculture products, nuclear fuel, and other commodities. Never one to settle down, he seemed every inch the model of an ambitious corporate climber, married to his job by day and to his church life on weekends. But the silver-haired businessman harbored a secret for more than three decades that even his closest friends did not detect: His frequent international travels were cover for work as an operative for the United States government. EP 2016 – 6PM REPORT: FBI Captured Russians Accepting Nuclear Kickbacks During Obama Years – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/wCEs30qY9VA
GUEST: Joe Messina began his radio career after being asked to fill in for a show host who cancelled short notice. Joe grabbed a Democrat and Republican and, being the “agitator” he can After that, he was asked to do a one hour weekly show that quickly turned into a two hour show, then three hour show. Joe can be heard daily across the airwaves and over the internet on several stations. He has loyal listeners in 42 states and 38 countries, and the list keeps growing! Joe is a no-nonsense, conservative realist. He is not interested in “what if?” or “we could have!”
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