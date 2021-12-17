Anna deBuisseret - No Jab, No Job - Senior UK Lawyer - NHS - Employment Law

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Senior Employment Lawyer Anna De Buisseret. This was recorded last Saturday December 11th in Henley. Anna talks about the current situation in the UK with respect to the UK prime minister's recent comments on mandatory medical treatment, experimental injections, the NHS, employment law, case law, common law, criminal law and our rights as citizens. Anna takes questions from the crowd including #NHS health care professionals facing dismissal. #UnfairDissmisal #NoJabNoJob #EmploymentLaw #EmploymentLawUK #CommonLaw #InformedConsent https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTapu3sSkRI