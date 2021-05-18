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Crypto Clarify covers VERGE (XVG)
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1 view • May 18, 2021
George and Ryan Cover another coin on today's episode: Verge (XVG) Verge is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and blockchain that seeks to offer a fast, efficient, decentralized payments network that improves upon the original Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. It includes additional privacy features including integrating the anonymity network Tor into its wallet, called vergePay, and providing the option of sending transactions to stealth addresses.It has a circulating supply of 16,453,312,544 XVG coins and a max. supply of 16,555,000,000 XVG coins.
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