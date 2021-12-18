How to earn GETTR-Coin and where does their value come from

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The GETTR Coin system is linked to the GTV platform:
1. You can get GETTR Coins after you have downloaded the GTV app.
2. The number of coins that streamers can earn depends on the length of the program and the number of viewers. A tiered reward system is set up based on the number of viewers (tier 1 is from 1000 to 100,000, tier 2 is from 100,000 to 200,000, tier 3 is from 200,000 to 1 million).
3. GTV viewers can earn GETTR Coins based on the time watched and how frequently they participated in the chat.