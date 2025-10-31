DR. TENPENNY ON VACCINES, IMMUNITY & THE CHRONIC ILLNESS CRISIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny unveils her new book — the culmination of decades of research into vaccines, immune disruption, and the biological mechanisms of injury.
She walks through the medical literature, the history of vaccine policy, and the pathways of chronic disease now affecting a generation. A compelling, data-driven discussion revealing what mainstream pediatrics won’t — and why more parents are starting to ask the hard questions.