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The David Knight Show (2October20 Full Show)
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51 views • October 02, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
2Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode
— 00:00:05 Trump positive?
— 00:04:24 A quick look at prior reactions — and recoveries not reported — of high profile politicians who tested positive — CPAC, Cruz, Paul, Gohmert, Boris Johnson, Bolsonaro and most recently Gov Parson (no mask mandate) and Gov Northam (mask mandate)
— 00:22:15 Trump’s pick for CIA chief, Gina Haspel who covered up CIA torture and used the bad intel to lie us into the Iraq war, is also implicated in the CIA attempted coup against Trump and the subsequent cover up
— 0:31:32 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s scary rules (and costume) for Halloween. All tricks, no treats
— 00:46:45 How the rapid tests from Abbott Labs, likely used by Trump, generate even more useless results than the PCR tests
— 00:59:56 Biden totally loses it on presumed COVID deaths in military
— 01:04:37 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, the public has figured out masks are a fraud; Face Diapers & the 55 MPH national speed limit; Elon Musk gets something right
— 01:28:48 The hack-fest election — unguarded machines & electronic voting vulnerability
— 01:37:49 Republican Alabama Gov Ivey extends mask mandates again — here’s the risk she doesn’t understand
— 01:46:07 Former Twitter CEO shows that he’s both a Marxist and embraces corporate activism as he calls for “me-first capitalists” to be lined up and shot
— 01:55:29 Bioweapons, autonomous killer drone swarms, DNA modifying vaccines, 5G
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
2Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode
— 00:00:05 Trump positive?
— 00:04:24 A quick look at prior reactions — and recoveries not reported — of high profile politicians who tested positive — CPAC, Cruz, Paul, Gohmert, Boris Johnson, Bolsonaro and most recently Gov Parson (no mask mandate) and Gov Northam (mask mandate)
— 00:22:15 Trump’s pick for CIA chief, Gina Haspel who covered up CIA torture and used the bad intel to lie us into the Iraq war, is also implicated in the CIA attempted coup against Trump and the subsequent cover up
— 0:31:32 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s scary rules (and costume) for Halloween. All tricks, no treats
— 00:46:45 How the rapid tests from Abbott Labs, likely used by Trump, generate even more useless results than the PCR tests
— 00:59:56 Biden totally loses it on presumed COVID deaths in military
— 01:04:37 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, the public has figured out masks are a fraud; Face Diapers & the 55 MPH national speed limit; Elon Musk gets something right
— 01:28:48 The hack-fest election — unguarded machines & electronic voting vulnerability
— 01:37:49 Republican Alabama Gov Ivey extends mask mandates again — here’s the risk she doesn’t understand
— 01:46:07 Former Twitter CEO shows that he’s both a Marxist and embraces corporate activism as he calls for “me-first capitalists” to be lined up and shot
— 01:55:29 Bioweapons, autonomous killer drone swarms, DNA modifying vaccines, 5G
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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