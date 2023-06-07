NWO: 5G frequencies causing cancer, affecting fertility & destroying DNA

FAIR
5G
frequencies are slowly killing us. Roman Shapoval, a health and
fitness writer, is here to simplify the dangers of 5G and make it
easy to understand.
The blue light radiating from cell phones emits an electromagnetic field that can hurt the eyes. When blue light and 5G are combined it's a very harmful recipe.
46% of studies that claim 5G is harmless are funded by the wireless industry and military. 42% of studies that show 5G is dangerous are funded by independent scientists.
To mitigate 5G exposure, turn off your WiFi router at night. While we sleep our bodies can heal from radiation exposure. Sunlight can help cleanse your body and get rid of heavy metals.
For more information, check out Roman’s substack at https://romanshapoval.substack.com/
