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Will Paranormal: A Cure for Cancer? [22.07.2021]
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52 views • July 22, 2021
Original title: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing - Wanna Go to Florida? Be Prepared to Be Vaccinated
--
Dr Evangelos D. Michelakis
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=E+D+Michelakis&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=E+D+Michelakis+cancer&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
2 Sep 2008 Dichloroacetate (DCA) as a potential metabolic-targeting therapy for cancer
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18766181/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Michelakis+ED&;cauthor_id=18766181
August 2007 DCA (Dichloroacetate) Cancer Research
Effective tumor treatment via activation of mitochondrial function?
http://www.healingcancernaturally.com/dca-dichloroacetate-treatment.html
Does Dichloroacetate Cure Cancer? - EmpowHER June 14, 2011
https://www.empowher.com/cancer/content/does-dichloroacetate-cure-cancer
In 2007, DCA cancer treatment
Dr. Evangelos Michelakis conducted an experiment using DCA to treat human cancer cells implanted into rats.The study showed that DCA helped kill the cancerous cells and shrink the rats ..
https://www.healthline.com/health/dca-cancer
https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/dwq/chemicals/dichloroaceticacid0505.pdf
--
Rumble link will be available shortly for those unable to view video here on BitChute.
Compilation video ending with Florida's Governor claiming the Vaccines are saving lives and that if you are vaccinated, you are fully protected.
Why all a sudden the change of Heart - maybe paid off?
BREAKING WHISTLEBLOWER NEWS - Cancer Cure being Censored right now by YouTube and Google - Was not able to get this onto this video ....next video.
YouTube literally has a Black List that is constantly being Censored and on that Black List is the cure for Cancers that they do not want you to know about.
wil paranormal
43815 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tPZGlka1Cdlg/
--
Dr Evangelos D. Michelakis
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=E+D+Michelakis&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=E+D+Michelakis+cancer&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
2 Sep 2008 Dichloroacetate (DCA) as a potential metabolic-targeting therapy for cancer
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18766181/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Michelakis+ED&;cauthor_id=18766181
August 2007 DCA (Dichloroacetate) Cancer Research
Effective tumor treatment via activation of mitochondrial function?
http://www.healingcancernaturally.com/dca-dichloroacetate-treatment.html
Does Dichloroacetate Cure Cancer? - EmpowHER June 14, 2011
https://www.empowher.com/cancer/content/does-dichloroacetate-cure-cancer
In 2007, DCA cancer treatment
Dr. Evangelos Michelakis conducted an experiment using DCA to treat human cancer cells implanted into rats.The study showed that DCA helped kill the cancerous cells and shrink the rats ..
https://www.healthline.com/health/dca-cancer
https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/dwq/chemicals/dichloroaceticacid0505.pdf
--
Rumble link will be available shortly for those unable to view video here on BitChute.
Compilation video ending with Florida's Governor claiming the Vaccines are saving lives and that if you are vaccinated, you are fully protected.
Why all a sudden the change of Heart - maybe paid off?
BREAKING WHISTLEBLOWER NEWS - Cancer Cure being Censored right now by YouTube and Google - Was not able to get this onto this video ....next video.
YouTube literally has a Black List that is constantly being Censored and on that Black List is the cure for Cancers that they do not want you to know about.
wil paranormal
43815 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tPZGlka1Cdlg/
Keywords
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