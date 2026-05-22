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69-year-old Army veteran named Kerry Sheron from Escondido, California, is on life support after being brutally beaten by his 32-year-old neighbor Thomas Caleb Butler
69-year-old Army veteran named Kerry Sheron from Escondido, California, is on life support after being brutally beaten by his 32-year-old neighbor Thomas Caleb Butler