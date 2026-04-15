Natural Hormone Solutions for Young Women with Mandy and Macy O’Hara

What happens when a young woman is told her labs are normal, yet she feels exhausted, emotionally flat, and too sick to function? In this episode, Dr. Hotze shares the remarkable stories of sisters Mandy and Macy O’Hara, two young women from Washington state whose lives were deeply impacted by hormonal imbalances, fatigue, food sensitivities, brain fog, joint pain, and depression. After being passed from doctor to doctor and offered medications that never addressed the root cause, both sisters eventually made their way to the Hotze Health & Wellness Center for answers.

Dr. Hotze explains how hormone imbalances can affect young women just as powerfully as women in midlife, especially during puberty and the early reproductive years. Through natural support, nutritional guidance, and a more comprehensive approach to health, both Mandy and Macy experienced dramatic improvements. Today, Mandy has completed nursing school and is continuing her education, while Macy is thriving in college and pursuing a teaching degree. Their stories are a powerful reminder that when the real cause of health problems is addressed, young women can regain their energy, confidence, and joy for life.

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To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!