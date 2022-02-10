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The Art of War: Truckers/Hoonkers Are the Last Stand Against Global Tyranny
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612 views • February 10, 2022
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Intro track; Fringe Minority - We're Not Gonna Take It: https://youtu.be/8wh3QJ24jbo
Pat King and the Canadian Convoy - Chris Harrigan: https://youtu.be/pxBOB9mzQ4Y
Stop the madness in Ottowa: These truckers are out of control: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1490335124042440713
Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson’s Tweet:
https://twitter.com/rpoconnor/status/1490378749812121602
To the left - the mayor of Ottawa who has declared an emergency. To the right - the insurrection that’s caused the state of emergency (kids on playground) (Company chat)
Ottawa declares state of emergency as police boost enforcement, target protest's fuel supply: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/convoy-protest-ottawa-sunday-impasse-1.6341548
Freedom Convoy ADDRESS TO THE NATION - Feb.6, 2022 "State of Emergency Update": https://youtu.be/3D3sYDMNiD4
The Truckers, GoFundMe, and the CIA; connecting dots Feb: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-gofundme-and-the-cia-connecting-dots
Bitcoin Fundraiser For Canadian Truckers Launches Following GoFundMe Suspension: https://www.btctimes.com/news/bitcoin-fundraiser-canadian-truckers-gofundme-suspension
This is why they want to put a kill-switch in every vehicle by 2024-26:
https://twitter.com/SgtJames13/status/1489658973045374980
People struck by Canada's mysterious brain disorder say they can't walk, talk, or write the letter 'Q': https://www.businessinsider.com/canada-whistleblower-says-mystery-degenerative-illness-is-spreading-2022-1
Winnipeg: Several People Injured By Vehicle That Appears To Intentionally Ram Into Truck At Trucker’s “Freedom Convoy: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-several-people-injured-vehicle-appears-intentionally-ram-truck-truckers-freedom-convoy-video/
Outro vid: RC the Rapper, Home: https://rumble.com/vtg1jx--freedom-is-essential.html
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro track; Fringe Minority - We're Not Gonna Take It: https://youtu.be/8wh3QJ24jbo
Pat King and the Canadian Convoy - Chris Harrigan: https://youtu.be/pxBOB9mzQ4Y
Stop the madness in Ottowa: These truckers are out of control: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1490335124042440713
Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson’s Tweet:
https://twitter.com/rpoconnor/status/1490378749812121602
To the left - the mayor of Ottawa who has declared an emergency. To the right - the insurrection that’s caused the state of emergency (kids on playground) (Company chat)
Ottawa declares state of emergency as police boost enforcement, target protest's fuel supply: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/convoy-protest-ottawa-sunday-impasse-1.6341548
Freedom Convoy ADDRESS TO THE NATION - Feb.6, 2022 "State of Emergency Update": https://youtu.be/3D3sYDMNiD4
The Truckers, GoFundMe, and the CIA; connecting dots Feb: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-gofundme-and-the-cia-connecting-dots
Bitcoin Fundraiser For Canadian Truckers Launches Following GoFundMe Suspension: https://www.btctimes.com/news/bitcoin-fundraiser-canadian-truckers-gofundme-suspension
This is why they want to put a kill-switch in every vehicle by 2024-26:
https://twitter.com/SgtJames13/status/1489658973045374980
People struck by Canada's mysterious brain disorder say they can't walk, talk, or write the letter 'Q': https://www.businessinsider.com/canada-whistleblower-says-mystery-degenerative-illness-is-spreading-2022-1
Winnipeg: Several People Injured By Vehicle That Appears To Intentionally Ram Into Truck At Trucker’s “Freedom Convoy: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-several-people-injured-vehicle-appears-intentionally-ram-truck-truckers-freedom-convoy-video/
Outro vid: RC the Rapper, Home: https://rumble.com/vtg1jx--freedom-is-essential.html
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