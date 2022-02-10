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The Art of War: Truckers/Hoonkers Are the Last Stand Against Global Tyranny
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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612 views • February 10, 2022
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Intro track; Fringe Minority - We're Not Gonna Take It: https://youtu.be/8wh3QJ24jbo

Pat King and the Canadian Convoy - Chris Harrigan: https://youtu.be/pxBOB9mzQ4Y

Stop the madness in Ottowa: These truckers are out of control: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1490335124042440713

Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson’s Tweet:
https://twitter.com/rpoconnor/status/1490378749812121602

To the left - the mayor of Ottawa who has declared an emergency. To the right - the insurrection that’s caused the state of emergency (kids on playground) (Company chat)

Ottawa declares state of emergency as police boost enforcement, target protest's fuel supply: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/convoy-protest-ottawa-sunday-impasse-1.6341548

Freedom Convoy ADDRESS TO THE NATION - Feb.6, 2022 "State of Emergency Update": https://youtu.be/3D3sYDMNiD4

The Truckers, GoFundMe, and the CIA; connecting dots Feb: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-gofundme-and-the-cia-connecting-dots

Bitcoin Fundraiser For Canadian Truckers Launches Following GoFundMe Suspension: https://www.btctimes.com/news/bitcoin-fundraiser-canadian-truckers-gofundme-suspension

This is why they want to put a kill-switch in every vehicle by 2024-26:
https://twitter.com/SgtJames13/status/1489658973045374980

People struck by Canada's mysterious brain disorder say they can't walk, talk, or write the letter 'Q': https://www.businessinsider.com/canada-whistleblower-says-mystery-degenerative-illness-is-spreading-2022-1

Winnipeg: Several People Injured By Vehicle That Appears To Intentionally Ram Into Truck At Trucker’s “Freedom Convoy: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-several-people-injured-vehicle-appears-intentionally-ram-truck-truckers-freedom-convoy-video/

Outro vid: RC the Rapper, Home: https://rumble.com/vtg1jx--freedom-is-essential.html
Keywords
freedomconvoytruckerhonk
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