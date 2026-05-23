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Silver, Epstein and Hidden Treasure | Bix Weir
Sarah Westall
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Former investment banker Bix Weir rejoins the program for a deep discussion on the manipulation of reality through fiat currencies, global finance, monetary metals, and silver. We discuss the endless money printing taking place behind the scenes with little realistic oversight or transparency, and the growing concerns surrounding the stability of the global financial system.

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Bix shares his perspective on the true role of gold and silver within the monetary system and why he believes there is far more gold in existence than the public has been led to believe. We explore how monetary metals continue to play a central role in global power structures even as governments and central banks publicly downplay their importance.

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We also discuss the Epstein case and how deeply intertwined it appears to be with powerful institutions, industries, and global influence networks. Bix argues that fully exposing the extent of the corruption and compromise could unleash a level of distrust that threatens confidence in the broader system itself.

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Learn more and follow Bix Weir at https://RoadtoRoota.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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