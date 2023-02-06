https://gettr.com/post/p27awpj5353

2/3/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: Fay Fay and the rest of the fellow fighters have kept protesting peacefully in Montreal despite the apparent temperature of -39℃. Even though the hair and eyelashes of the fellow fighters are all frozen, everyone is still protesting with full fighting spirit.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/3/2023 对邪恶说不第76天：飞飞和战友们在体感温度零下39度的蒙特利尔仍坚持和平抗议，虽战友们的头发和睫毛都结冰了，但大家还是充满了战斗力

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱





