2/3/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: Fay Fay and the rest of the fellow fighters have kept protesting peacefully in Montreal despite the apparent temperature of -39℃. Even though the hair and eyelashes of the fellow fighters are all frozen, everyone is still protesting with full fighting spirit.
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao
