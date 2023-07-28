Live Chat with Paul; -146- UFO news and viral and alleged UFO videos Catch-Up PART 1 of 2

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Kites that look like UFOs.. Balloons that look like saucers + NASA faked with wires breakdown the truth! + Skinwalker wormhole explained and more! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about massive rain in NZ this week that took out another so called water proof camera.. and managed to fix it but has lost its LEDS working and some minor smudge stain on the inside of lens [00:13:30] (2) Main Topic Begins - 18wheels visited UFOman the top 5 YT UFO shill channel and somehow captured a UFO on camera.. whats the odds of that? kinda suspicious I think!.. so what was the craft in the sky.. Paul does 1hr max analysis on it.. but no access or invite was given.. so using the YT footage under fair use! [00:33:00] (2b) Is is a over exposed Military Drone Plane? using IR lights as previously covered in past lives? [00:40:29] (2c) Can a IR Laser pot/PEN reach 1000 feet .. Yes! some can go 10 to 25 miles! 300meteres or 1000 feet is typical [00:42:00] (2d) Top example video clips of LED Kites some with strings and some RC-ed at Night flying - some with optional tail [00:45:00] (2e) I call he rotor small RC plane motor can you? [00:56:33] (3) Paul does a quick look for Kites to match thirdphaseofmoon Kite video which is more obvious even though its purposely out of focus! [01:05:00] (3b) Next video Blakes shows is suspect how its out of focus lights [01:09:28] (3c) Most likely a Drone or Police Drone caught on Door Cam over exposed [01:16:00] (3d) Clearly a bunch of black latex Balloons with some silver mylar in the middle [01:17:00] (3e) 1989 silver UFO looks like a tethered weighted balloon in a windy day and was captured by a self-confessed crop-circle maker.. Paul tries to see if can find it on web and guys name .. seems hard to find so why is it not heavily promote but on a top UFO channel like TPOM? maybe cos it was considered a hoax is why! [02:13:00] (3f) The grifting red-head to excite the boys to sub to her channel LOL [02:14:44] (4) GUFON is shilling NASA faking moon landing using wires and more so Paul decides to expose the lies and myth with science and research so people are not conned by Rich. [02:39:00] (4b) Paul uses AI to pin the science info needed to debunk radiation claims [02:57:00] (4c) How many Russians dont believe the moon landings and what are the latest images confirming the landing site.. (some from Japan and some from LOR USA) [03:09:00] (4d) Paul shows where the reflection is really coming from in each video and why it changes position.. and that its not exactly in a straight line! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.