Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
As a country, if you want to survive, you have to disassociate yourself from the evil regime of the Chinese Communist Party
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
913 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2kz8hp8230

06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

作为一个国家，如果你想生存下去，必须要与中共这个邪恶政权脱钩。

As a country, if you want to survive, you have to disassociate yourself from the evil regime of the Chinese Communist Party.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket