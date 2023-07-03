https://gettr.com/post/p2kz8hp8230
06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
作为一个国家，如果你想生存下去，必须要与中共这个邪恶政权脱钩。
As a country, if you want to survive, you have to disassociate yourself from the evil regime of the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese
