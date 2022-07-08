MikeZilla a.k.a. The Health Ranger Save Us! FIRING ALL LAZERS AT THE NEW LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! WAR, FAMINE, APOCALYPSE!

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8 weeks of diesel engine oil in the supply chain? Do you know what this means? Sharing is caring. Know what is going on...
About
Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics.
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Please listen to "Rescue the Planet" -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxkrOuZYoiqF/