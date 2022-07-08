MikeZilla a.k.a. The Health Ranger Save Us! FIRING ALL LAZERS AT THE NEW LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! WAR, FAMINE, APOCALYPSE!

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Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics.

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