VETERANS TODAY: 08AUG22 - The West is Silent as Ukraine Targets Civilians in Donetsk Using Banned ‘Butterfly’ Mines - video by @EvaKBartlett

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https://twitter.com/i/status/1554034459980201985

On Saturday, July 30, just after 9pm, thunderous explosions rocked central Donetsk. Shortly after, there were announcements that air defense had shot down Ukrainian-fired missiles containing ‘butterfly‘ (or ‘petal‘) mines. Given that over 300 of these explosives are packed into each of the Ukrainian-fired rockets, central Donetsk could literally become a minefield if they successfully landed.



While Ukraine has been using these mines on Donbass for many months, in recent days, they have intensely bombarded neighborhoods with them. Initially targeted were the hard-hit districts of Kievskiy in the north, Kirovsky in the southwest, and Kuibyshevkiy in the west. But as of Saturday night, Ukraine hammered central Donetsk with them.

