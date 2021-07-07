CONSPIRACY CHIC OPEN BORDERS BRINGING CARTEL VIOLENCE AT UNCONFRONTABLE SCALE

P.S. Introduction of murderous Nicaraguan drug squads to bring non political terror to our neighbourhoods. Mutilation and murder of young 9-14 year old girls who refuse to become lookouts for the gang. DEFUNDED POLICE? to handle this?

PARISITES AND WORMS BEING PASSED IN THE FECES INTO THE GROUND AND SEWERS/WATERWAYS BY THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. WE ARE UNAWARE OF THESE AND THEY CAN NEVER BE EXPUNGED FROM OUR SOIL, BRAIN WORMS FOR EXAMPLE.