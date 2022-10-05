AMA Demands DOJ Prosecute Online Critics of Transgender Mutilation of Children

A medical cabal is demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland order the Department of Justice to prosecute online influencers such as podcasters and bloggers who criticize transgender mutilation of children and teenagers. This chilling call for censorship by the American Medical Association and two other national groups is the latest attack on the constitutional right of free speech for all Americans.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/4/22.







