Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Brings Benevolence And Peace.
Proverbs 3:17 (NIV).
17) Her ways are pleasant ways,
and all her paths are peace.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The paths of wisdom bring camaraderie and peace.
