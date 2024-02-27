Create New Account
Border Patrol Has Become a Concierge Service under Buyden
GalacticStorm
Brandon Judd: Biden's visiting 'friendly territory' at southern border - President of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd reacts to the crime committed by migrants in the U.S. and he previews President Biden's and former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the southern border later this week on NEWSMAX's "Greg Kelly Reports


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

