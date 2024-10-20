BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SpaceX Busted - Flames Do NOT Cast A Shadow
488 views • 6 months ago

.... Study this picture hard, for within it, are the elements of deceit and trickery, done not by negligence or mishap, but done with the sole intention, and with the utmost purpose, to deceive you.... and this isn't a one up thing... we catch SpaceX and NASA faking space all the time.  If it was real, why lie?  Why all the trickery and deceit? 

It's hard to admit you've been fooled on such a complete and colossal level, but it's true... we do not live on a spinning ball with bendy oceans.... the refusal to take a serious look is characteristic of a weak, closed mind, that's destined to stay the same, never to grow in any significant and meaningful way... and that's not being overly dramatic either.  Not quite. 

A closed mind will stagnate...and eventually, it will rot.  And then the worms will come.  And they will feast. And they will defecate.  Until soon, all that will be left, literally, is shit for brains.  Worm shit, for brains, to be exact.  -  Now that's a bit overly dramatic...see the difference?

Keywords
hoaxsciencenasaspacexeinsteinspacestarsmoonsungravityfakeindoctrinationphysicsplanetflatplanelevelglobesatellitescurvetelescoperocketspseudoscience
