What was the lawyer asking for? Was the lawyer asking for the actual fine that he was being fined, or was he asking for another $250m on top of that? No, he's saying pay me. You have to pay me $250m. When the CCP break a person, they break you on 2 fronts, one, financially, and second, mentally.

律師要求什麼？ 律師是要求他被罰款的實際罰款，還是他要求另外 2.5 億美元？ 不，他是說付錢給我。 你必須付給我 2.5 億美元。當中共破壞一個人時，他們會在兩個方面破壞你，一是經濟上的，二是精神上的。

